The huge breakfast tacos at Tacos by the Trax are some of the best in East Texas. Big crumbles of flavorful pan sausage, scrambled eggs, grilled onions, pico and melted cheese burst out of a flour tortilla with a swipe of refried beans that could barely contain the whole affair. Diners also can choose to have their breakfast tacos made with chorizo or bacon.
The mixed fajita plate with tender marinated steak and chicken and perfectly caramelized onions and bell peppers was still warm when I unwrapped the foil-covered treasure despite the trek from Trinity. Soft flour tortillas, shredded Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheeses, sour cream, super fresh guacamole and pico de gallo, and perfectly cooked rice and refried beans made for an outstanding meal.
I re-heated an order of cheese enchiladas my family brought me from Trinity and found myself in Tex-Mex heaven. Three corn tortillas encase a substantial amount of melted mixed cheeses, all topped with a savory enchilada sauce and garnished with a sour cream drizzle, pico de gallo and a crucial helping of thinly sliced, crunchy white onions for that classic cheese enchilada experience so hard to come by these days.
The melding of juicy baby shrimp, crumbles of real bacon, a sour cream drizzle, that incredible pico de gallo full of fresh cilantro and a generous topping of shredded jack cheese creates a dazzling flavor profile in the Bacon Monterey Shrimp Nachos
The huge breakfast tacos at Tacos by the Trax are some of the best in East Texas. Big crumbles of flavorful pan sausage, scrambled eggs, grilled onions, pico and melted cheese burst out of a flour tortilla with a swipe of refried beans that could barely contain the whole affair. Diners also can choose to have their breakfast tacos made with chorizo or bacon.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
The mixed fajita plate with tender marinated steak and chicken and perfectly caramelized onions and bell peppers was still warm when I unwrapped the foil-covered treasure despite the trek from Trinity. Soft flour tortillas, shredded Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheeses, sour cream, super fresh guacamole and pico de gallo, and perfectly cooked rice and refried beans made for an outstanding meal.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
I re-heated an order of cheese enchiladas my family brought me from Trinity and found myself in Tex-Mex heaven. Three corn tortillas encase a substantial amount of melted mixed cheeses, all topped with a savory enchilada sauce and garnished with a sour cream drizzle, pico de gallo and a crucial helping of thinly sliced, crunchy white onions for that classic cheese enchilada experience so hard to come by these days.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
The melding of juicy baby shrimp, crumbles of real bacon, a sour cream drizzle, that incredible pico de gallo full of fresh cilantro and a generous topping of shredded jack cheese creates a dazzling flavor profile in the Bacon Monterey Shrimp Nachos
There are two benefits to having family with a deer lease in Trinity. One is the bounty of venison they share. The other is to-go orders from Tacos by the Trax.
The hunters in my family have been raving about this tiny restaurant with a walk-up window and outdoor seating ever since it opened in 2017, but I hadn’t had the opportunity to try it for myself until a few weeks ago. Now I see why they often frequent this mom-and-pop taco stand — with recipes handed down from the owner’s grandparents — for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.