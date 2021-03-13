There are two benefits to having family with a deer lease in Trinity. One is the bounty of venison they share. The other is to-go orders from Tacos by the Trax.

The hunters in my family have been raving about this tiny restaurant with a walk-up window and outdoor seating ever since it opened in 2017, but I hadn’t had the opportunity to try it for myself until a few weeks ago. Now I see why they often frequent this mom-and-pop taco stand — with recipes handed down from the owner’s grandparents — for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Brie Bradford is a pseudonym for the food critic of The Lufkin News. Her email is foodcritic@lufkindailynews.com.