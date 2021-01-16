In 1870, Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd travels around the state of Texas, reading the news to anyone who can pay a dime to hear it. On his way to the next town, Kidd stumbles upon a little girl who was left abandoned, thanks to a group of soldiers killing her caregiver.
Although the girl is blonde and pale-skinned, she fights to get back to her family, the Kiowa, who kidnapped her years before in a similar raid. Now, Kidd is tasked with returning this feral child to the only true family she has left, somewhere deep in the heart of Texas.
Wade Modisette is a local husband and father that seeks the best and most appropriate entertainment for his family. A movie connoisseur in his own mind, he seeks to educate his friends and community on quality choices for their family. Find more reviews and information at wadereviewsstuff.wordpress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.