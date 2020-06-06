Having tired of being out of the loop, this food critic had to try Tokyo Japanese Seafood and Steakhouse.
For many years, I’ve heard people talk about Tokyo, primarily about their extraordinary rice and white sauce. But for some reason, I hadn’t made it out there.
The restaurant was closed for the majority of the pandemic, but to the excitement of many dedicated customers, they reopened for drive-thru business on May 19.
Their buzz led to me make the plunge and give it a try. I had a little trouble and couldn’t find a menu with prices online, but the staff was super kind and even tried to text me a menu. It didn’t work, so I ended up driving to the restaurant and reading a menu there.
The menu was decent, not incredibly large but also not sparse. The main choices were hibachi grill options that ranged on the higher end of the price spectrum and sushi options that were reasonably priced.
I chose the Spring Rolls and Gyoze for appetizers and was quite satisfied with both. The Gyoze was not what I expected, but it was a happy surprise. They looked like your average gyoza/potsticker, but the flavor was different and featured the pork’s dark tones. It was not my favorite iteration, but it was definitely memorable.
The Spring Rolls were delicious. Composition, flavor, quality and more were on point, and the rolls paired excellently with the orangey, sweet sauce. The vegetables inside were particularly impressive because they were cooked in this sweet and savory sauce that made me appreciate the extra touch.
For entrees, I chose the Yellowtail Roll, Texas Roll, Volcano Roll and the Steak and Shrimp Hibachi (the price of two sushi rolls combined).
The Yellowtail Roll had a dynamic flavor that highlights the fish’s flavor like it was sashimi or nigiri style. You could clearly distinguish layers of flavor where the fish stopped and the roll began. However, the flavors worked together for one purpose. I would say the roll was too dry. It could use less crunchy and more sauce.
The Volcano Roll was quite interesting. It had a complex flavor and great presentation with avocado, cucumber crab stick with fish eggs, spicy crawfish, crunchy bits, spicy mayo and eel sauce. The spicy crawfish worked well with the spicy mayo, and I enjoyed the tiny shrimp that dotted the top, making it look like an eruption. It was not my style, but perfect for those who love Cajun flavors. I didn’t think it was all that spicy for a roll titled “volcano.”
The Texas Roll, however, was my favorite sushi entree we tried. It had incredible flavor that rolled out on the tongue, pun intended. The light and smooth but savory tone was unique for most sushi dishes I’ve experienced. I also enjoyed the thinly sliced crab meat on top under the sauce and crunch.
The Hibachi Sirloin Steak and Shrimp was wonderful. Served with onion soup, house salad, hibachi vegetable and hibachi rice, the entire package was impressive.
Both the steak and shrimp were cooked well. The steak was served in bite-size bits, and the shrimp was served over rice. The steak was good, not the best I’ve ever had, but cooked medium rare like I wanted it. The shrimp was light, buttery and savory and in large pieces.
I was utterly impressed by the rice. I am not a huge fan of rice in general, but Tokyo’s rice is delicious — savory, buttery, smokey and perfectly sticky. The hibachi vegetables were a perfect complement served in that light and semi-sweet sauce I mentioned with the Spring Rolls. The only hang-up I had with the dish was the small portion size of the steak. I would most definitely have wanted more, but it was almost made up for by the portion size of the shrimp.
Overall, I enjoyed the experience at Tokyo Japanese Seafood and Steakhouse. The hibachi was the most impressive, but I enjoyed the sushi dishes I had and their prices. The staff was kind, and I appreciated their efforts to make sure customers and staff are safe during this pandemic.
I am thankful to restaurants like Tokyo for making it so easy to enjoy shopping and eating local.
The restaurant is at 2950 S. John Redditt Drive and is open Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 2:30-10 p.m. Saturday and 2:30-9 p.m. Sunday.
Olive Waldorf is a pseudonym for the food critic of The Lufkin Daily News. Her email is foodcritic@lufkindailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.