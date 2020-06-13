Natalie Prendergast Bronson‘s husband, Matt, was promoted to lieutenant colonel with the Marine Corps (the ceremony was held at the Hawk at Quantico) and their baby girl’s name is Evelyn Joy, born St. Paddy’s day (March 17). Their son, Matthew Caine Bronson, will be 3 years old in August and is so excited about being an older brother. He takes his role very seriously.
Natalie’s mom, Joy Poland Prendergast, was a huge lover of music (in particular, rock ’n’ roll) and as a result, Natalie has a bunch of her old albums. Weekends at the Bronson household include dancing in the kitchen to her albums, as well as some country ones that Natalie has added recently. They make her homesick for Texas. Their home is in Alexandria, Virginia, and they bought it 2016 when they moved back from overseas. They have made several friends in the area.
Evelyn was a name they both liked, no relation to anyone in the family. But her middle name, Joy, is a tribute to her mom (a middle name that she also shares).
I had written Natalie about her grandfather, Bob Poland, when he was with Lufkin Industries and visited us in Venezuela.
She wrote: “Thank you for sharing the story about Papaw. I remember driving past the Foundry often as a kiddo, every time we visited Lufkin. I bake cornbread (and fried catfish) when I’m missing Texas and always remember how Papaw talked about putting cornbread in his milk. He was a gem of a fellow and I married someone that reminds me of him. Please give my best to the Lufkin crowd and know that I think of the Lone Star state often, with fondness.’’
My bee balm plant that James McEntire came and planted for me is blooming Peter’s purple.
Ernest‘s cousin, Kris Hursey, came from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to get a Corgi puppy from a breeder in Trinity and spent time with cousins Elizabeth and Tucker Westerman and Max Rowe.
At the post office last week, I saw Len Medford, Robbie Kent and, I think, Tina Hance. They all had on masks and I did too.
Kim Beavers Flores retired from LISD after 34 years and will be teaching third grade at St Cyprian’s School. In her 34 years, she taught at Herty, Trout, Brookhollow and Lufkin Middle School. Johnie Stewart hired her just out of college. We wish you the best Kim.
Carolyn New with daughter Hilary Howard and children Cora, Wesley and Helen met us at Morales Restaurant, their favorite, that had just opened for inside dining. Julie and Rocky Morris were with us. Hilary had come to take Wesley to Boy Scout Camp in Crockett. His troop from Houston was going to spend a week there.
Rosemary Varsey celebrated her birthday with First United Methodist Church friends and former birthday club member Laura Shrader from Kerrville, who shares a June birthday.
Ben Lively, son of Susanne and David Lively, is engaged to Mattie Richards. They have set the wedding date for Oct. 3 in Florida on Rosemary Beach on the Eastern Green. Ben proposed on a trail to a volcano in Hawaii. They have the video where they wanted to watch the sun rise, but it was overcast. They kept going and found a beautiful site on the trail with a view.
Linda Lively Sparks and Julie Jumper-Morris met Paula Lively Lee and daughter Janie Santacoloma in Deerbrook Mall. Linda and Paula were looking for wedding dresses for their nephew’s wedding.
Christian Men’s Job Corps of Lufkin (CMJC) is having their “Graduation DriveThru Event” at Denman Avenue Baptist Church, 1807 E. Denman Ave., at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Help us show our Class No. 4 graduates that they are supported by their community. All are welcome. Show your Lufkin spirit. Make a sign, honk and wave, or just come by and enjoy celebrating with us.
