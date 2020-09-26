Cowboy Jack’s appetizer sampler features, from left, mild, fresh stuffed jalapeños full of cream cheese, sharp cheddar and ground sausage wrapped in tender, salty bacon; Armadillo Eggs — jumbo jalapeños filled with cream cheese and sharp cheddar, wrapped in sausage and bread crumbs and deep fried; and Buzzard Bites — chicken breast pieces topped with sliced jalapeños and wrapped in that same fantastic bacon. A zesty homemade buttermilk ranch accompanies the combo.
Cowboy Jack’s 12-ounce ribeye — a thin cut of locally grown beef, seasoned simply with salt and pepper — boasted tremendous flavor. The tomatoey chili with kidney and pinto beans and jalapeños is not a Texas chili, what with all those beans, but one that was surprisingly delicious.
The Cowboy Balls wound up being the true star of our meal — addictive little balls of shredded potatoes, bacon, cheddar, jalapeños and green onions deep fried and served with Cowboy Jack’s lovely homemade buttermilk ranch for dipping. With a flavor profile and habit-forming quality reminiscent of a bag of potato chips, this appetizer is something I could easily find myself eating dozens of without even realizing it.
Old Towne General Store’s egg salad, tuna salad and pimento cheese are fresh salads just like Mom would make — a trio of true comfort foods. Yet I found the pimento cheese slightly one-note. It would have benefited from more pimentos and maybe a dash or two of pickled jalapeño juice for a slightly elevated twist.
NACOGDOCHES — Anyone who has ever had the pleasure of eating at Dolli’s Diner in Nacogdoches is well aware that owners Dollie and Steve Geyerman know their way around a kitchen.
Cowboy Jack’s Saloon — their newest venture on those same brick streets in charming downtown — proves to be an equally tasty experience. And for those still pining for the fare at the couple’s previous downtown venture — Old Towne Restaurant and General Store — Cowboy Jack’s offers the best of both worlds as it has incorporated that menu into its own selection of high-quality chuckwagon-type fare.
