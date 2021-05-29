Chafing dishes on the Sunday lunch buffet yielded homemade mashed potatoes, fresh broccoli and cauliflower, as well as an assortment of divine entrées: beef stroganoff, stuffed pork roulade, salmon cakes with remoulade and Parmesan crusted chicken.
I could have made a meal out of the salad bar alone, which included an assortment of homemade salads, smoked salmon with cream cheese and capers, a charcuterie board with cured meats and a variety of cheeses, and more.
Chafing dishes on the Sunday lunch buffet yielded homemade mashed potatoes, fresh broccoli and cauliflower, as well as an assortment of divine entrées: beef stroganoff, stuffed pork roulade, salmon cakes with remoulade and Parmesan crusted chicken.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
I could have made a meal out of the salad bar alone, which included an assortment of homemade salads, smoked salmon with cream cheese and capers, a charcuterie board with cured meats and a variety of cheeses, and more.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
The cheesecake at Pemberley’s at The Jones House was the best I’ve ever had, a rich, creamy, velvety-smooth vanilla tart with just a hint of lemon on a graham cracker crust.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
The coconut cream pie with flaky crust is the perfect ending for someone craving something full of flavor yet not too sweet.
NACOGDOCHES — Ever wondered what it would have been like to live a life of privilege in a Victorian mansion during the turn of the 20th century? The surreal experience of dining at Pemberley’s at The Jones House in Texas’ oldest town offers a pretty good glimpse into that distant past.
Inside a lavishly appointed and beautifully restored 1897 Queen Anne-style home that also functions as a bed and breakfast on the brick streets of downtown Nacogdoches, Pemberley’s offers a lunch menu five days a week and a buffet on Sundays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.