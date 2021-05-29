NACOGDOCHES — Ever wondered what it would have been like to live a life of privilege in a Victorian mansion during the turn of the 20th century? The surreal experience of dining at Pemberley’s at The Jones House in Texas’ oldest town offers a pretty good glimpse into that distant past.

Inside a lavishly appointed and beautifully restored 1897 Queen Anne-style home that also functions as a bed and breakfast on the brick streets of downtown Nacogdoches, Pemberley’s offers a lunch menu five days a week and a buffet on Sundays.

Brie Bradford is a pseudonym for the food critic of The Lufkin News. Her email is foodcritic@lufkindailynews.com.