The House Special Roll was chock full of delicious ingredients and served up a stunning flavor. I loved the sauce, soy bean wrap and overall composition, which is impressive considering the amount stuck into one small roll.
Asian City was the perfect place to share a family-style meal of delightful Asian cuisine.
The crab rangoons were a great appetizer with a fabulous sauce.
The fried dumplings were a great iteration of a common Asian dish. I loved the tender chicken with a warm and light flavor.
The garlic chicken had a great flavor palate and well-cooked vegetables.
The General Tso’s Chicken was delicious. I enjoyed the texture, sauce and tenderness.
The pad thai was par for the course for this famous Thai dish.
The spring rolls were a bit disappointing. They were good with the sauce, but I didn’t think they stood well on their own.
