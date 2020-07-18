Native Americans grew corn, beans and squash together. This method was known as the three sisters — corn is planted in the center and climbing beans are planted around the corn. The growing corn provides a living trellis for the bean vines, and the vines support the corn. Squash is planted around the corn and beans and acts as a living mulch, cooling the soil, retaining moisture and smothering weeds.
Cherokee County Master Gardener Craig Caldwell prepares to plant pumpkins at Snake Woman’s Garden at the Caddo Mounds Historic Site in Cherokee County.
ELAINE CAMERON/For The Lufkin Daily News
Chickasaw squash is planted around the corn and beans this year in Snake Woman’s Garden at the Caddo Mounds Historic Site in Cherokee County.
ELAINE CAMERON/
For The Lufkin Daily News
A trip to Caddo Mounds State Historic Site was an enjoyable outing last week.
Caddo Indians built a village on the site about 1,200 years ago. Three earthen mounds mark the area and visitors can learn about the history while walking on a gravel path through the East Texas meadows.
