I hate to say that this has been a week, but it has.
We had our second COVID-19 shot and no reaction. Matt Baker at Brookshire Brothers No. 1 on Chestnut Street gave ours. Then Thursday, the weather went to pot. I never thought I would be wearing long johns in the house, but they were really needed since the house was 65 degrees and that was with the gas heat plugged into the generator.
The gas logs had flowers on them for so long that we had forgotten how to start the fire. Ernest fussed at Julie and me because he said we did not read the directions. He got the gas logs going and that warmed up the living room.
He had the TV plugged into the generator, plus the refrigerators and deep freezes. The Coleman stove boiled water for our coffee and one morning he plugged in the waffle iron into the generator and we had waffles.
Now I am on the generator so that I can finish my column. There are extension cords all over the house. Just prayers that the power workers fix the line across the street that a pine tree limb hit. Julie and Rocky had many, many pine tree limbs in their yard, but none hit a power line.
Lots of fun was had at the Mardi Gras Parade in Crystal Beach on Feb. 13. It was a cold day but there were still lots of floats and participants in the family-friendly parade. Gary and Pam Bolt hosted an annual family and friends crawfish boil at their beach house on Saturday evening. Charlie and Ruth Grumbles made the King Cakes this year.
Some of those in attendance included: Davey and Paula McLeod and family, Bud and Jennifer Parham and family, Neal and Mary Ann Naranjo and family, Charles Carrell and family, Larry and Sonja Carrell and family, Buddy and Nicole Timme, Terry and Terri Tullos, Jarrad and Gwen Grumbles and Weston and Jaclyn Forrest and family.
I am not an entertainment critic but I really did enjoy the Valentine’s date that the Angelina Arts Alliance presented, “Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus Live.” I wish I had made Ernest go. I also wish I could get a tape of Amadeo Fusca‘s characters and his interpretation of men and women and how they do think differently.
I tried to tell Ernest some of the things, but as Fusca said: “men think about one thing at a time” and I was not on Ernest’s train of thought that night.
It was a laughable night and I want to thank the Angelina Arts Alliance for going ahead with this performance. All went well and other than the weather being cold, all was fine. Julie Jumper-Morris and Linda Sparks felt the same way I did. It should have been date night.
Shirlene and Bob Mahoney are the proud grandparents of Harper Elizabeth Rich, born on Feb. 11 to Maegan and Jonathon Rich in College Station. Harper weighed 7 lbs. l oz. and was 18.5 inches long. Her other grandparents are Betty and Ron Rich and her maternal great-grandmother is Carmelene Sandidge. Congratulations to you all.
I talk all the time and Linda Parker told me about O’Keeffe’s Working Hands cream for dry hands. I bought some, and boy does it make a difference in the dryness since we are washing our hands more and using alcohol sanitizers. Thanks, Linda.
As I write this, we have 3 inches of snow in our yard. This is really unusual to have it snow two times in one winter. The old wives’ tale is “Thunder in February, Frost in April. We heard thunder two times on Feb. 11. Watch for that Easter cold spell.
When I wrote part of this last week, I really did not know how bad it would become. Julie and Ernest were in line three hours on Thursday for propane at Lyons Propane. When they came back down Raguet, Stafford’s Propane line was almost to Abney Street. Rocky had gone to Livingston looking for propane. Our generator runs on gasoline and so far, we are OK.
Please stay off the icy roads and stay safe. We will try and do the same. Until we meet next weekend. Have a good week.
