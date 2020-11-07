Oliver is a special little boy. Although he is bright, his non-verbal autism makes it difficult for him to make friends. Oliver discovers an eBook about a monster named Larry who is searching for a friend, also. As bizarre events start happening to his family, Oliver realizes that making new friends may not be as much fun as he thought it would.
Written and directed by Jacob Chase, ‘‘Come Play’’ is a teen-friendly scary movie that is plenty spooky. The character design is interesting and creepy, and the use of sound effects unlike anything else out there will give you goosebumps more than once.
Wade Modisette is a local husband and father that seeks the best and most appropriate entertainment for his family. A movie connoisseur in his own mind, he seeks to educate his friends and community on quality choices for their family. Find more reviews and information at wadereviewsstuff.wordpress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.