As we approach Memorial Day, David Perkins reminded me of the sacrifice his grandfather made during World War II.
He did some research on his grandfather, William D. Vaughn, who was in the 63rd Infantry Division at the Battle of the Bulge and killed in action near the Rhine River in 1945. He was drafted in 1944 and went through basic training. His rank was corporal. He was in Task Force Harris and arrived in Marseille, France, on Dec. 8, 1944.
As of March 4, 1945, after battles in Germany, he was listed as Missing In Action by the War Department. His body was officially identified and declared Killed in Action on March 24. He was buried in Epinal American Cemetery in France. A St. Louis Post Dispatch reported that the Army transport ship, the Robert F. Burns, carried 2,805 bodies from three European cemeteries. At the same time, the John L. McCarley transport carried 2,671 bodies, almost all from the D-Day military cemeteries.
They docked in New York and the St. Louis-area bodies were brought by train under individual military escorts to be turned over to families for burial in private or military cemeteries. His family had his remains brought home from France and reburied in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St Louis, Missouri.
David said that his mother remembers going to the cemetery on Memorial Day and planes dropped carnations from the air. American flags were placed at each grave. We should all fly our Stars and Stripes in remembrance of those that gave their life for our freedom.
Claire Corley, daughter of Amy and Stephen Corley, is engaged to Jordan Walker and they have set the wedding date for Oct. 10, 2020.
I am happy that the beauty salons have opened. Shelly Hollis, Cheri McKinney and Amber Beam at Cyndi’s Visual Images are taking all of the precautions of wearing masks and the clients are wearing masks. Thanks for being so careful with us. Owner Cyndi Kullback has installed a security system after several break-ins happened.
Happy Nails is open Thursday to Sunday and Julie is able to take three clients at a time. She answered my call for a manicure and pedicure and now I feel that I am among the living with a hair cut and nails done. My hair had never gone six weeks without cutting. I had not done my hair since I had my pacemaker in 2016. I had to really hunt my dryer and curling iron. I looked so bad that Ernest almost told me to put a sack over my head.
Debbie Medford was shopping at Walgreens and said she had cleaned her house and worked in the yard and was out of things to do. Sid asked if she wanted to clean his guns? We had on our masks and almost did not recognize each other.
Ernest and I had a good visit with Atha and Don Martin. They have daylilies and a yard full of beautiful plants. Their house that was on First Street, which had been owned by Joe and Cleo McClendon, was moved to this location. They have more than six acres and have raised beds, bird feeders, pots of lilies, beds of iris, Hosta plants and some that I cannot remember. They feed the birds and have deer that come up into their yard. Atha said they used to be in the country. Hudson has grown and they are almost “uptown.” Atha helps with the Easter Lily bed at Providence Baptist Church.
Mayor Bob and Tony Brown‘s grandson Grayson Weiss, son of Tana and Greg Weiss, graduated from Baylor University. Granddad Bob had a picture of the screen at McLane Stadium at Baylor with the names and it had Grayson’s name as a graduate. Sad times, but happy ones. Grayson has a job with Dairy.Com starting June 8 as a field representative for the milk company in Frisco.
Teresa and Doug Clothier are the grandparents of Tyler Kaye Patterson, born May 8 to Leslie and Jacob Patterson of Bullard. Tyler weighed 6 lbs. 5 oz and was 19¾ inches long.The other grandparents are Gina and John Patterson of Kilgore.
Julie Walker fell and broke her right wrist, but it was not directing traffic at Chick-fil-A. She goes to the doctor to check the break that is in a cast.
Dorothy Brock celebrated her birthday on May 9 and I missed it. Happy belated birthday, Dorothy. She was the one that told me about Julie Walker breaking her wrist.
Henry and Michelle Torres are moving to Fort Worth. Friday was their last day at LiveWell Athletic Club. Henry spent 13 years with LiveWell as facility manager and is going to be in the Department of Emergency Management in Fort Worth. Michelle was the bookkeeper for 10 years at LiveWell and will be working at Keller Computer Repair in Keller. These benefits in Fort Worth will add to Henry’s 20 years of his military service in the Air Force toward his retirement. We all will miss them around Lufkin. Good luck.
