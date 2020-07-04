Karen and Pat Foley‘s son Todd Foley is now the head baseball coach at New Caney High School. He was previously at the New Caney School District’s sister high school at Porter for the past three years. Lufkin will play New Caney in football but not baseball and basketball because of the Tuesday games during the school week. Todd has been a coach and teacher for almost 30 years. He coached in Lufkin for 20 years before he became head baseball coach in Diboll. In 2017, Foley went to Porter as the pitching and first base coach. A Porter pitcher from each season Foley coached either made it to college ball or has pending offers. They will be in the baseball district with Porter, Montgomery, Lake Creek, Caney Creek, Kingwood Park, Cleveland and Dayton. Along with baseball, Foley will coach freshman football.
At the Alumni Association, we learned that Mildred Griffith Kitchens would be 100 years young on July 17. She was in the LHS Class of 1937. While there she was a cheerleader her junior and senior year and the first female given a letter sweater. She wrote a column for The Lufkin Daily News once a month about the athletic department. If you would like to send her a card, her address is: Mildred Kitchens, 2525 Lillian Miller Park Way Apt. #412, Denton, TX 76210. Happy birthday!
