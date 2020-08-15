The Roasted Chicken was by far my favorite dish at Tacos Mexico, and I think I would even go as far as to say my favorite rotisserie chicken experience, as well. I highly suggest giving this dish a try, especially with the homemade french fries.
The chicken flautas were phenomenal. The flavor and presentation were on point and original. I could eat this dish over and over.
The chicken and ground beef crispy tacos I ordered were a delight. I enjoyed the abundance of fresh ingredients on the side and the flavor of the meats.
The salsa and queso combo at Tacos Mexico is beautiful. I love how the light and tangy white cheese queso can temper the burn of the hot and fabulously flavored salsa.
You may have noticed the relatively new restaurant that went in on the corner of South Timberland Drive and East Denman Avenue in the building of the former El Guillo and China Garden.
I’d heard that the owners of Mexico Express had expanded operations into a second location called Tacos Mexico. They also own the Tacos Mexico in Diboll. The menu is relatively the same except for a new specialty — rotisserie chicken.
