The Pecan Praline Cream Pie is one of Oxbow’s most famous, boasting a cream cheese layer within a whipped cream layer on top of the best buttery-smooth caramel I’ve ever tasted, all nestled in a fabulously flaky crust and drizzled with more caramel and a sprinkle of pecans on top.
Oxbow’s Banana Blueberry Pie features layers of sliced bananas and a sweet buttery filling on a crumbly graham cracker crust, topped with a layer of cream cheese combined with whipped cream and blanketed in a heavenly blueberry compote.
Oxbow’s Lemon Icebox Pie is a perfectly tart, cold, creamy southern staple full of sweetened condensed milk, cream cheese and lemon on a classic graham cracker crust, topped with a cloud of whipped topping that keeps the acidity in check.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
Last month, Charm editor Leslie Nemec traveled to Palestine to cover the world-famous Oxbow Bakery for the magazine’s November issue. And through a fortuitous combination of her generous spirit as well as the certainty that the staff would have strangled her had she not brought us all back some pie, she graciously took all our orders and even shared some of her own, living to both tell her story and see another day.
As someone who has always fallen more into the pie than the cake camp, I was already excited. But despite the many mouthwatering reviews and accolades I’d read over the years, nothing could have prepared for me for the rapturous delight I experienced in “sampling” — although a few who know just how many slices I ate that week will snort at such a dainty choice of words — those pies.
