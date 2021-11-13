Last month, Charm editor Leslie Nemec traveled to Palestine to cover the world-famous Oxbow Bakery for the magazine’s November issue. And through a fortuitous combination of her generous spirit as well as the certainty that the staff would have strangled her had she not brought us all back some pie, she graciously took all our orders and even shared some of her own, living to both tell her story and see another day.

As someone who has always fallen more into the pie than the cake camp, I was already excited. But despite the many mouthwatering reviews and accolades I’d read over the years, nothing could have prepared for me for the rapturous delight I experienced in “sampling” — although a few who know just how many slices I ate that week will snort at such a dainty choice of words — those pies.

Brie Bradford is a pseudonym for the food critic of The Lufkin News. Her email is foodcritic@lufkindailynews.com.