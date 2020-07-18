For many years, I’d heard folks talk about Nac Burger. The reviews were mixed, so I definitely had to check them out.

My first impressions were good. Decent size menu, kind staff, interesting decor. I decided to do take-out since the virus is still going strong in our neck of the woods. After calling in the order, I donned a mask and picked it up.

Olive Waldorf is a pseudonym for the food critic of The Lufkin Daily News. Her email is foodcritic@lufkindailynews.com.