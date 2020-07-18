The Gyro was delicious but not super exciting. The meat had less flavor than I expected, but it was well cooked with that light crisp on the edges. I enjoyed being able to choose the amount of tzatziki sauce on my gyro, as well.
The Bacon Avocado Burger was quite good, even without a bun. It paired well with the Sweet Potato Fries.
The Sweet Potato Fries were lovely. I enjoyed their flavor and texture immensely. The decision to make them waffle fries was brilliant. They also paired well with the Bacon Avocado Burger.
The Onion Rings were a solid side with a nice peppery, salty flavor and perfect crisp. I would only ask for a bit more zest in the flavor department.
The Catfish Basket was probably the strongest dish I had. The flavor was excellent, and the portion size was great for the price.
For many years, I’d heard folks talk about Nac Burger. The reviews were mixed, so I definitely had to check them out.
My first impressions were good. Decent size menu, kind staff, interesting decor. I decided to do take-out since the virus is still going strong in our neck of the woods. After calling in the order, I donned a mask and picked it up.
