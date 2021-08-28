Pvt. Mason Scott McDonald, a 2019 graduate of Hudson High School, graduated From U.S. Marine Corps Basic Training Aug. 13. Upon graduating, he was promoted to private first class. He also was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and qualified to wear the Expert Rifleman Badge. Mason’s graduation was attended by his father Scott and brother Brady McDonald of Hudson. Also attending were his mother and stepfather, Gloria and Clint Oliver. He is the grandson of Larry and Marie McDonald of Hudson. Pfc. McDonald will be transferred to Camp Pendleton, California, for advanced infantry training.
My fingers hit the wrong key. It is the LHS Class of 1960, not 1961, that will have its 61st Class Reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. It will be at Ralph & Kacoo’s. Hors d’oeuves will be provided for the group. At 6:30, everyone will order their meal. If you have a question on the reunion, email texas274@hotmail.com. Please email if you are coming and/or mail a note to: P.O. Box 153751, Lufkin, 75915. That morning at 9 a.m., they will have the “John Lee Slaughter Breakfast” at Lone Star Charlie’s for a Dutch meal. Also, on Friday, Oct. 22, they will meet at Ray’s Drive In at 6:30 p.m. The website for the class is classreport.org/usa/tx/lufkin/lhs/1960. Update your information for the class.
