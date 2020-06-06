Gloria Kaemmerling was interested in Elon Musk‘s Space X launch since she had three grandsons that worked on the project in Los Angeles.
Robert, Ryan and Kirby are the sons of Marcia (Kaemmerling) Carlisle, of Los Angeles. The boys graduated from Westminster Schools in Atlanta, Georgia, when they were living there. Robert went on and graduated from UVA with a space degree; Ryan graduated as a mechanical engineer from Yale University and Kirby graduated from Auburn University with a five-year aeronautical degree.
Their high school (Westminster) posted an aerospace alumni brothers at the pre-launch from Los Angeles on Facebook. I am so glad that the launch was a success for the USA. Aunt Melanie Kaemmerling helped me find the launch on the TV. It was on Discovery and gave a history of Elon Musk’s efforts to space travel.
Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp is open on South John Redditt Drive in Lufkin. We ate there on opening day and the service was great. Blas Vela, an LHS senior, recognized me when he brought my Grilled Boudin Quesadilla. Taylor Due was our waitress, Conner Miller helped with our bread plates, manager Daphne Hawkins helped fill our drinks, and we met Ricky Martinez, owner/operator. They were all floating around the tables meeting people. The food was good and the service was super.
First Christian Church honored its seniors on May 31 with Youth Sunday. Those participating in the service were: seniors: Dylan Cloonan, Claire Gowin, Perrin Teer and Riley Thornton. Others were Elizabeth Marsh, Ruby and Reese Runnels, Abbey and Lucy Lantis, Kasie Lopez, Bella Aldred, Katherine, Alex and Edward Kosciuk.
Each graduate this year was from a different school. Dylan from Central, Claire from Hudson, Perrin from Huntington and Riley from Lufkin. They had their tents decorated with their school colors and had goody surprises for each car that drove through wishing them good luck. Parents were in the background and helping them hand out their goodies. Congratulations to all and we wish you the best as you enter your college of choice.
Dorothy Brock was surprised on her birthday in May by the crew at Julie Walker‘s Chick-fil-A coming to the curb and singing “Happy Birthday” to her. Dorothy was a regular at Chick-fil-A before all of the virus.
Ray Carswell is home following some surgery on his nose and is back at work. He stayed with Jon and Jill and grandchildren Emma, Abby and Tucker Ray in Montgomery.
Jennifer at Live Well Athletic Club is our leader in the Silver Sneakers Classic exercise class. Some coming are: Carolyn, JoAnn, Joy, Merl, Leslie, Mollye, Lucille and me. Those that should be coming are Sara, Pat, Rhonda, Mary, Laverne, Tom, John, Bill, Andrew, Annie, Carlene, Mary, Carolyn and Beth. We miss you. We started slow and are building up to where we were before the break in our routine.
Joy’s husband David had cataract surgery and he usually brings her. She is the chauffer for him now. Get well soon.
Ernest and I went to the skeet range on Wednesday and were able to watch Blake Cook, John Cobb, Davy Vines, Reese Hardy and our grandson Justin Rowe shoot. John Cobb tried to explain to me what they were doing, but it went in one ear and out the other. I do know that they keep score on the shots that they make. Jeff Grubb and Todd Lowery were the scorers.
Chance McDonald was the ribeye sandwich cook. The rain came and there was about a 30-minute wait until they went to the other range to shoot a second round. None of them liked their scores.
They have a fall and spring league that lasts six weeks. There are two-man teams and five-man teams with 45 shooting. They have levels of mastery and have a handicap. There are four lady shooters and 13 youth. Preston Vines is one of the youth shooters.
Judy McKinney spent several days in ICU with COVID-19 virus and thankfully recovered. Her daughter Karyn Mast and husband Daniel drove from Kilmarnock, Virginia, and were here when Judy was released to go home. Karen was here for a month taking care of Judy and helping Karl McKinney with things around the house. Granddaughter Kayla Brophy came and will drive home with her mother. Kayla lived with Judy and Karl for two years and graduated from Angelina College. Judy said that Karyn was a blessing when she needed her. Glad that Judy is one of the good statistics.
