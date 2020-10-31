The truffle was a twist on your typical hot sauce flavor. It had that traditional tang with a few more spices mixed in with a sweet ending, making this a perfect option for someone who doesn’t want to branch off.
The warm apple and cinnamon notes of the mild-heat apple wings work well with the umami taste of the meat of the chicken, almost like someone glazed apple pie sauce over a wing. It is a must-have experience when trying out It’s Just Wings.
The truffle was a twist on your typical hot sauce flavor. It had that traditional tang with a few more spices mixed in with a sweet ending, making this a perfect option for someone who doesn’t want to branch off.
OLIVE WALDORF/The Lufkin Daily News
With a slight spice and a slow burn, the medium-heat honey sriracha wing had a smooth, even-toned sweet flavor I enjoyed with ranch.
OLIVE WALDORF/The Lufkin Daily News
The warm apple and cinnamon notes of the mild-heat apple wings work well with the umami taste of the meat of the chicken, almost like someone glazed apple pie sauce over a wing. It is a must-have experience when trying out It’s Just Wings.
OLIVE WALDORF/The Lufkin Daily News
The high-heat mango habanero had a good balance of sweet and spicy for the spice-lover without dipping into the trend to bring the heat and forget about flavor.
OLIVE WALDORF/The Lufkin Daily News
The pineapple teriyaki was more mild than some, but you could taste the flavors fighting with one another in the right kind of opposition.
OLIVE WALDORF/The Lufkin Daily News
The ponzu flavor was one of my favorites. It was incredibly good, wonderfully Asian, slightly spicy, a little sweet and unique amongst the other flavors.
One recent evening, I found an exciting option on DoorDash.
At first, I was weary, because after some research, I found that it was a subsidiary venture of Chili’s and Maggiano’s through Brinker International. However, after trying It’s Just Wings, I was very pleased.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.