The Spud Too on West Frank Avenue has recently revived the foodie-favorite birria tacos from the short-lived Nina’s Tacos Y Mas. Each order comes with four slightly crisped pan-fried tacos dipped in rich, spicy consommé, filled with tender beef and gooey cheese and served with more consommé on the side for dipping.
While birria tacos have a history dating back more than 100 years, the dish is currently one of the hottest culinary trends in Texas.
Lufkin even had its own birria taco joint — Nina’s Tacos Y Mas — which I was set to review several months ago before the popular eatery unexpectedly shuttered its doors due to lack of staff. And man, was it good. Fans of the juicy, cheesy delicacies bemoaned the restaurant’s closure on social media, proving the demand was certainly there despite the shortage of employees to prepare and serve it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.