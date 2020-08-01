Clammyweed, Polanisia dodecandra, is native to the lower 48 states and grows in full sun on disturbed well-drained soil. It is an annual that self-sows from the seeds that develop in small bean like pods.
The fruit of passion vine, Passiflora incarnata, is hollow with an edible pulp that pops when crushed, giving the vine the name of maypop. The blossoms attract butterflies and the vine is the host for several butterflies.
Long clusters of white flowers appear on pokeweed, Phytolacca americana, in the spring and are followed by dark purple berries. Many songbirds feast on the berries, but all parts of the pokeweed are poisonous and potentially lethal for humans.
Beebalm, Monarda fistulosa, is in full bloom with its fluffy lavender flowers. It will grow 2 to 5 feet tall and both the flowers and foliage exude a pleasant minty fragrance.
The garden in Caddo Mounds Historic Site is filled with an abundance of native plants that were useful as food and medicine for the Caddo Indians, as well as food and shelter for wildlife.
Clammyweed, Polanisia dodecandra, caught my eye as we entered Snake Woman’s Garden on a sunny morning recently. It looked like a cleome, and the volunteers working there told me it was called clammyweed. It is native to the lower 48 states and grows in full sun on disturbed well-drained soil. It is an annual that self-sows from the seeds that develop in small bean-like pods. The white to pink flowers have long reddish stamens and a pleasant fragrance. The leaves are hairy, have an unpleasant fragrance, and exude a sticky sap that gives clammyweed its name.
