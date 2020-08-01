The garden in Caddo Mounds Historic Site is filled with an abundance of native plants that were useful as food and medicine for the Caddo Indians, as well as food and shelter for wildlife.

Clammyweed, Polanisia dodecandra, caught my eye as we entered Snake Woman’s Garden on a sunny morning recently. It looked like a cleome, and the volunteers working there told me it was called clammyweed. It is native to the lower 48 states and grows in full sun on disturbed well-drained soil. It is an annual that self-sows from the seeds that develop in small bean-like pods. The white to pink flowers have long reddish stamens and a pleasant fragrance. The leaves are hairy, have an unpleasant fragrance, and exude a sticky sap that gives clammyweed its name.

Elaine Cameron is an Angelina County Master Gardener. She can be reached at elainecameron@suddenlinkmail.net.

