NACOGDOCHES — If you’re hoping to find a unique stop for Mexican cuisine, head over to Casa Tomas in Nacogdoches.

The restaurant opened nearly 40 years ago, but I had never made it out until a couple of weeks ago. The experience was great.

Olive Waldorf is a pseudonym for the food critic of The Lufkin Daily News. Her email is foodcritic@lufkindailynews.com.