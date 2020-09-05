The sauces at Casa Tomas were great and stayed pretty true to a lighter flavor palate. The red and green sauce highlighted their respective fruits’ flavor, and the queso held a unique take on the regular queso flavor.
The shrimp quesadillas were wonderful. The jack cheese and sauteed peppers made for a great flavor.
OLIVE WALDORF/The Lufkin Daily News
OLIVE WALDORF/The Lufkin Daily News
I have high praise for Casa Tomas’ cheesecake. The creamy consistency was spot on, and the melted chocolate sauce went well with the cheesecake, which was served frozen.
OLIVE WALDORF/The Lufkin Daily News
The enchilada served with the Combination No. 4 was good. The flavor of the cheese and tortilla was great, but I wasn’t a fan of the chili sauce.
