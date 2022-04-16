The old adage “you eat with your eyes” has always been true for me. So after first learning of S&T Pit Burgers and More while reading its zero-demerit health inspection report, I immediately hit up the restaurant’s Facebook page to explore the droolworthy photos of the food.

But from the moment I opened the eatery’s door, it was the smoky smell of barbecue that left the biggest impression on me. I haven’t been hit by a smell of barbecue that good since the bygone days when Wagon Wheel was ruling the local pits in the 1970s and ’80s.

Brie Bradford is a pseudonym for the food critic of The Lufkin News. Her email is foodcritic@lufkindailynews.com.