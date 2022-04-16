S&T offers soft, fluffy baked potatoes guests can customize with their favorite barbecue and toppings. This one boasts chopped brisket, chopped sausage links, barbecue sauce, cheese, sour cream and dried potato topper seasonings.
Juicy, sticky-sweet barbecued chicken thighs are a highlight of the menu at S&T Pit Burgers and More, as evidenced by a first-place award for chicken at a recent barbecue cookoff hanging one of the restaurant’s walls.
The thick pit-smoked cheeseburgers at S&T Pit Burgers and More have a great depth of flavor from the smoke and the rub and are served with fresh toppings on a lightly toasted bun.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
S&T offers soft, fluffy baked potatoes guests can customize with their favorite barbecue and toppings. This one boasts chopped brisket, chopped sausage links, barbecue sauce, cheese, sour cream and dried potato topper seasonings.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
The chopped brisket sandwich boasts tender, savory brisket, pickles, onions and a sweet sauce between lightly toasted buns.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
The chunky mustard potato salad is one of the best in town.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
Juicy, sticky-sweet barbecued chicken thighs are a highlight of the menu at S&T Pit Burgers and More, as evidenced by a first-place award for chicken at a recent barbecue cookoff hanging one of the restaurant’s walls.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
The dense banana pudding at S&T Pit Burgers and More is one of the best you’ll find anywhere.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
Light but crispy tortilla chips topped with ballpark cheese sauce are the perfect vessel for S&T’s succulent chopped brisket and can be garnished anyway you like them.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
Large, meaty ribs smoked to perfection go great with homemade potato salad and macaroni and cheese at S&T Pit Burgers and More.
The old adage “you eat with your eyes” has always been true for me. So after first learning of S&T Pit Burgers and More while reading its zero-demerit health inspection report, I immediately hit up the restaurant’s Facebook page to explore the droolworthy photos of the food.
But from the moment I opened the eatery’s door, it was the smoky smell of barbecue that left the biggest impression on me. I haven’t been hit by a smell of barbecue that good since the bygone days when Wagon Wheel was ruling the local pits in the 1970s and ’80s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.