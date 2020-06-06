Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Brent and Anna Wars of Groveton announce the birth of their daughter, June Kasey Wars, born on May 15 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz.
Sister is Zoey Wars.
Grandparents are Brad and Priscila Rasbeary, Jana Chandler and Cory Wars.
Marco and Jessica Bautista of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Sofia Bautista, born on May 15 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz.
Brothers are Zylan and Felix Bautista.
Grandparents are Alfonzo and Esvelia Bautista, Mark and Shernie Pickard and Sherry and Jeff Rast.
Great-grandparent is JB Pickard.
Charnikka Myers of Jasper announces the birth of her daughter, Kaelyn Danielle Keys, born on May 13 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 6 lbs., 9 oz.
Sisters are Mariah, JaMiracle and Jamia. Brother is Trenton.
Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Charles Myers and Vickie Keys.
Great-grandparent is Daisy Hadnot.
Lewis and Kellie Thomas of Broaddus announce the birth of their son, Easton Lee Thomas, born on May 13 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz.
Sister is Jordan Alayla Thomas.
Grandparents are David and Donna Scott and Richard and Gloria Thomas.
Great-grandparents are Dewey and Maudie Wells and Homer Scott.
Branesia Horace of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Ku’Mari Riggins, born on May 11 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz.
Brother is Ke’Zorean Riggins.
Grandparents are Crystal Martin, Billy Horace, Tamekye Riggins and Porter Riggins.
Colby Biggs and Courtney Biggs of Burke announce the birth of their daughter, Bailey Biggs, born on May 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs., 10 oz.
Grandparents are Mike and Rhonda Shivers and Tommy and Wendy Biggs.
Great-grandparents are Elva Malone, Glen Shivers and Loree Olson.
Courtney Parish of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Aiden Lee Alan Parish, born on May 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 12 oz.
Sisters are Melissa Tarver, Bella Prather and Harlie Fisher. Brothers are Timothy J.A. Macias and Noah O. Armstrong.
Grandparents are Mary Hilbert, John Hilbert, Tammy Prather and Jerry Prather.
Great-grandparents are Joann Traylor and Foy Burdett.
Richard Jarrod Scott and Lesley Caribel Scott of Diboll announce the birth of their son, Asher Grey Scott, born on May 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz.
Brothers are Jarrod Cohl Scott, Preston Cade Scott and Kaihler Elliot Scott.
Grandparents are Raul and Yolanda Perez and John and Carol Scott.
Great-grandparents are David and Lidia Infante and Al and Martha Forrest.
Krista Burns and Colton Burns of Wells announce the birth of their son, Wyatt Branson Burns, born on May 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 1 lbs., 12 oz.
Grandparents are Shawnha and Joe Mettlen, Todd Rouse, Melissa Burns and Randall Burns.
Great-grandparents are Marie and Earl Luckey, Thed and Leatha Easley, Betty and Mike Feagan and Leona Martin.
Chandlyr Mcgaughey and Ethan Smith of Diboll announce the birth of their son, Asher Ray Smith, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz.
Grandparents are Celsa and Kevin Hurley, Mark and Stacy Mcgaughey and Aaron and Jennifer Smith.
Great-grandparents are Nina Neyland, Jeannie Mcgaughey, Lucy Reyes, Gary and Nita Hurley, Gary and Brenda Jones and Belinda and Tommy Smith.
Joseph Regan Davis and Rebekah Gail Davis of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Jacob Isaiah Davis, born on May 13 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs., 3 oz.
Sister is Lilyana M. Davis. Brothers are Joshua B. Davis, Lucas R. Davis and Roman Davis.
Grandparents are David Gorham and Dorinda Gorham, Joe Davis Jr. and Kimberly Morgan.
Great-grandparents are Joe N. Davis Sr. and the late Jeanette Davis, Kenneth and Romona Morgan and Verssie Wood.
Sergio Rivera and Armida Oliva Rivera of Jasper announce the birth of their daughter, Olivia Maria Rivera, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 1 oz.
Sisters are Fatima Rubi Rivera and Angelica Janel Rivera. Brother is Sergio Imanuel Rivera.
Grandparents are Rafael Rivera Valenzuela and Obdulia Dena Vargas.
Great-grandparents are Maria Concepcion Madera Sierra and Francisco de Jesus Gaeta Panuco.
Caroline Wisbey and Shawn Wisbey of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Jameson Wisbey, born on May 14 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz.
Grandparents are Marilyn Wisbey and Ray Wisbey.
Great-grandparents are Bobby Graham, Betty Graham and JoAnn Wisbey.
Kaylee Ralston and Justin Phillips of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Aliver James-Hulon Phillips, born on May 14 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz.
Sisters are Allison, Arizona, Sophia and Emilya. Brother is Corbin.
Grandparents are Flint and Leah Ralston and Tracy Thorndyke.
