Daniel Whitley and Rachel Whitley announce the birth of their son, Weston Shane Whitley, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sister is Raelee Whitley.
Grandparents are Jennifer McKinley, Gary Whitley and Sharon Conaway.
Great-grandparents are Frankie and Debbie Pufnam, Faye Johnson and Eddie and Dixie Whitley (deceased).
———
Kasadie Ann Maddux and Jordan Scott Sprinkle of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Natalie Ann Garcia, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sister is Natalie Ann Garcia. Brothers are Mason Lane Wood, Brayden Kash Maddux, Gunner Lynn Sprinkle, Trinity James Sprinkle and Asher Cole Sprinkle.
Grandparents are Kerrie Wood and Teri and Patrick Sprinkle.
Great-grandparents are Patricia and John Jones and Paula and John Sprinkle.
———
Jillian Leigh Harris and Caleb Daniel Nelson of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Lainey Jane Nelson, born on May 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 3 oz.
Sisters are Laken Harris and Lyla Harris. Brother is Landon Harris.
Grandparents are Evan and Melissa Davis, Judie and Phillip Glawson, Jerry Don and Dellene Nelson.
———
Shelly Lorane Long and Terence Faulkner of Brookeland announce the birth of their daughter, Shalee Ann Marie Faulkner, born on May 25 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbs., 10 oz.
Sister is Sabrina. Brothers are Sean Cassell Jr., Julian Cassell and Rowan Faulkner.
Grandparents are Rita Carter and Tracy Miller.
Great-grandparents are Thomas Faulkner and Charlotte Faulkner.
———
Kaitlyn Moe’Ray Beasley of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Amara Mae’Ray Beasley, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Grandparent is Kalin Brister.
Great-grandparents are Helen R. Wells, James David Wells and Lawrence R. Holt.
———
Dyllon Pate and Shelby Pate of Apple Springs announce the birth of their daughter, Hynlie Jo Pate, born on May 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 1 oz.
Grandparents are Payton and Christy Pate, Hollis and Felicia Lakey, Kindle and Brian Crews and Bryan and Julie Watts.
Great-grandparents are Jimmy and Wincie Pate, Joni and Dwayne Tullos, Grover and Sue Hollis, Truett and Shirley Watts, George and Margaret Fields and Don and Wendy Gaddis.
———
Richard Wade Murphy and Hannah Sallea Murphy of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Cole Weston Murphy, born on May 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 17 lbs., 10 oz.
Sister is Madison Murphy. Brother is Hunter Muphy.
Grandparents are Terry and Karen Harris and Richard and Rita Murphy.
Great-grandparents are Betty Bush and Mary Harris.
———
Jordan G. Colwell and Truett C. Colwell of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Bentley Cole Colwell, born on May 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 6 oz.
Sister is Brynlee L. Colwell. Brother is Bowen T. Colwell.
Grandparents are Pam Flowers, Robert Wallace and Tj and Brad Colwell.
———
Casey Brown and Rae Brown of Broaddus announce the birth of their son, Sterling Todd Brown, born on May 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 4 oz.
Brother is Cypress Ray Brown.
Grandparents are Ray and Stacy Brown and Deborah Spaid.
———
Benjamin Dee Winston II and Emily Brashear of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Evelyn Rose Winston, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Grandparents are Robert and Danelle Brashear and Dee and Deborah Winston.
Great-grandparents are Eulavia Hopkins and Virginia Winston.
———
McKenzie Vaughan and Glen Vaughan of Etoile announce the birth of their son, Larry McClane Vaughan, born on May 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz.
Grandparents are Peter St. Charles, Susie and Danny Sims and Jerri and Larry Vaughan.
Great-grandparents are Barbara Moreland, Sue Costley and Willie Mae Vaughan.
