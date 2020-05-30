Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Danielle Wheeler and Jason Wheeler of Crockett announce the birth of their daughter, Cecilia Rose Wheeler, born on April 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 11 oz.
Sister is Raya Beth Wheeler.
Grandparents are Charles Douglas Wheeler, Judith Kimberly Wheeler and Mellissia Leora Wheeler.
Great-grandparents are Judith Robbins and Leoma Mathis.
———
Aulity Edmonson and Tevin Edmonson of Groveton announce the birth of their daughter, Timberlyn Faye Edmonson, born on April 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 10 lbs., 4 oz.
Sister is Averie Edmonson. Brother is Landen Edmonson.
Grandparents are Linda King, Janell Jennings and Steve Sanchez and Scott and Kristi Edmonson.
Great-grandparents are Arlie and Aileen Jennings.
———
Nickolas Aldredge and Katherine Aldrege of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Elijah Alexander Aldredge, born on April 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 9 oz.
Brother is Eian Tatum.
Grandparents are Janet Aldredge, Mike Aldredge, Andy Wright and Kim Stevenson.
Great-grandparents are James and Katie Edwards, Delbert and Doris Aldredge, Patricia Wilson, Thomas Wright and Martha Wright.
———
John Lassitter and Angie Lassitter of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Ellen Angelica Lassitter, born on April 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz.
Sister is Esther Lynne Lassitter.
Grandparents are Carol and Leon Lassitter and Angelica and Neofito Olvera.
Great-grandparents are Joseph and Opal Lassitter, Mary and Gene Voigt, Ysavel and Victor Silva and Marina and Amado Zuniga.
———
Kaitlin Glaze and Jerrod Kennedy of Pollok announce the birth of their daughter, Monroe Covann Kennedy, born on April 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz.
Grandparents are Tina Glaze and John Glaze.
Great-grandparents are Alyce Sparks and Paula Glaze.
———
Bonnie Michelle Griffith and Andrew Jacob Griffith of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Kinsley Diane Giffith, born on April 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs., 2 oz.
Sister is Kristan. Brother is Carter.
Grandparents are Richard Griffith, Charlotte Griffith and Mary Diane Pigg.
———
Alexis Bryan and Zachary Bryan of Zavalla announce the birth of their daughter, Blakely Cole Bryan, and son, Stetson Earl Bryan, born on April 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, with Blakely weighing 5 lbs., 10 oz. and Stetson weighing 4 lbs., 3 oz.
Grandparents are Ramon and Dena Follmar and Jason and Melinda Bryan.
Great-grandparents are Daisy Owens, Barbara Selby, David and Lana Bryan, Villadean and Marie Spurlock.
———
Ariana Miller of Crockett announces the birth of her son, Amir Jah’son Miller, born on April 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz.
Grandparents are Aaron Miller and Jacquelyn Hutchins.
Great-grandparents are Ruth Reese and Bill Reese.
———
Hannah Rodriguez and Catarino Meza of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Ethan Emmanuel Meza, born on April 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 4oz.
Brother is Bentlie Meza and Ayden Meza.
Grandparents are Carolyn Rodriguez, Imanuel Rodriguez, April Hollis and Derrick Dickerson.
Great-grandparents are Marie Arnold and Mignonne Wilson.
———
Bruce Burchett and Erin Burchett of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, born on May 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz.
Sisters are Kolbi Jo and Paisley. Brother is Rustin.
Grandparents are John and Rhonda Boyle and Jimmy and Kathy Zaleski.
Great-grandparents are Tommy and Penny Peel.
———
Cora Ferris and Cory Freeland of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Kori Erin Freeland, born on May 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz.
Sisters are Genesis Nevaeh, Gracelyn Rayhe and Harley Faye.
Grandparents are Jennifer Crenshaw, Paul Ferris and Rebecca Freeland.
Great-grandparents are Suzanne Meaux, Joyce Ferris, Steve Ferris, Rosalee Davis and Larry Crenshaw.
———
Santana Elliot and D. Gage Elliott of Burkeville announce the birth of their son, Lukas Thane Elliott, born on May 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz.
Grandparents are Floyd Jr. and Christina Peters, Anna and Kevin Lisenby and James and Courtney Elliott.
Great-grandparents are Floyd Sr. and Linda Peters, Daniel Witmer, Rudolph and Karen Davis and Robert and Jo Owens.
———
Andrew Fischer and Vickie Fischer of Grapeland announce the birth of their daughter, Abigail Fischer, born on May 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs.
Brother is Wyatt Fischer.
Grandparents are Kenneth Vrana and Judy Vrana and Christopher Fischer and Maria Escalante.
Great-grandparents are Willie Vrana Sr. and Virginia Vrana and Peter Fischer and Marianne Fischer
———
Fernan and Charrie Acosta of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Freya Franchesca Acosta, born on May 8 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.
Brother is Rennan Emmanuel Acosta.
Grandparents are Fernando and Angelica Acosta and Rene and Fema Ramos.
———
Chelsie Taylor of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Kyson Chandler, born on May 7 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 5 lbs., 5 oz.
Grandparents are Christina Taylor.
Great-grandparents are Carol Ford Wooten and Alton Wright.
———
Amber Schultz and Roman Garza of Hudson announce the birth of their daughter, Cylie Grace Garza, born on April 30 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 7 lbs., 2 oz.
Grandparents are Julia Stanley, Daniel Gonzalez and Mark Delcour.
Great-grandparents are Sandra Stanley and David Luna.
———
Sidney Haynes of Alto announces the birth of her daughter, Graceleigh Haynes, born on April 27 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz.
Brother is Bentley Alvarado.
Grandparents are Amanda and James Haynes.
Great-grandparents are Norma Peck and Vernie Netherton.
