Rachel Maddux and Sloan Maddux of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, George Evans Maddux, born on Jan. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs., 2 oz.
Sisters are Malee Katherine Maddux and Lauren Elise Maddux. Brother is Boone Harlan Maddux.
Grandparents are Butch and Elsie Maddux and David and Kathleen Hughes.
Great-grandparents are Dorothy Lovett.
———
Bradley Due and Michelle Reynold of Groveton announce the birth of their son, Carson Due, born on Jan. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz.
Grandparents are Tommy and Cecilia Reynolds, Danny Due, Sharon Shiflet and Joe Shiflet.
Great-grandparents are WB Due Jr. and Lenora “Lynn” Due and Tom Dunaway.
———
Dulce Turcios and Asisclo E Fron Turcios of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Faith Selah Turcios, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sister is Cristy Turcios. Brother is Noe Turcios.
Grandparents are Jose Turcios and Agustina Turcios.
———
Wendy Sune of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Benjamin Wayne Sune, born on Jan. 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 12 oz.
Sisters are Sophi Maria Sune and Astrid Elizabeth Herring.
Grandparents are Astrid Ballestas and Luis Carlos Willafane.
Great-grandparents are Judith De Ballestas and Antonio Ballestas.
———
Morgan Lovett and Austin Glover of Shelbyville announce the birth of their daughter, Whittney Glover, born on Jan. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz.
Grandparents are Stacie and Zachary Glover and Chasity and Troy Dean.
Great-grandparents are Kaye and Gary Parkin, Vicky Vaughn and Elizabeth Lovett.
———
Josefina Morales and Alejandro Edel Santana of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Sofia Anna Santana, born on Jan. 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs., 15 oz.
Grandparents are Francisco Morales and Ana Maria Morales and Jesus Santana and Elvia Santana.
Great-grandparents are Maria Guel.
———
Jarred Nicholas Taylor and Breanna Nicole Allen of Colmesneil announce the birth of their son, River Lee Taylor, born on Jan. 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 10 oz.
Grandparents are Wendy Taylor, Shannon Taylor, April Allen and Melvin Allen.
Great-grandparents are Gene Allen, Donna Allen, Angela Ball, Jackie Ball and Carolyn Guy.
———
Gabriel Reichert and Carrie Westbrook of Jasper announce the birth of their son, Aziel Edsel Reichert, born on Jan. 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz.
Grandparents are Feleasha and Mark Westbrook and Sheree and Andrew Garcia.
Great-grandparents are Patricia and Terry Bonner and Rita Smith.
———
Colton Cryer and Daisy Cryer of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Jaxton Dean Cryer, born on Jan. 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 2 oz.
Brother is Easton Cryer.
Grandparents are Martha Ross, Alton Ross, David Cryer and Paula Peavy.
Great-grandparents are Eva Whittington, Dean Whittington, JP Womack, VJ Cryer and Charlene Cryer.
———
Audrianna Hight and James Hight of Corrigan announce the birth of their daughter, Audrey Leigh Ann Hight, born on Jan. 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 6 oz.
Brothers are James Hight, Jay Hight and Jensen Hight.
Grandparents are Lynn and Vera Lookingbill and John and Regina Rodrigues.
Great-grandparents are Wayne and Mary Turner.
———
Zariah Pendland and Ja’Mariauh Thomas of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Za’Mariauh Duane Leroy Thomas, born on Jan. 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs., 1 oz.
Grandparents are Johnica Hall and Shaneka McGrew.
Great-grandparents are Shirley Thomas and Linda McDaniel.
———
Marque High and Krystine Baker of Livingston announce the birth of their son, Dusten High, born on Jan. 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 10.1 oz.
Grandparents are Kathryn Allen and Carla High.
Great-grandparents are Janice Wright, George Smith and Lisa Goldsborough.
———
Misty Martinez and Ruben Anaya of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Nico Rey Anaya, born on Jan. 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 8 oz.
Grandparents are Julie Alvarado, Mayra Perez, Juan Martinez and Ruben Anaya Sr.
Great-grandparents are Eva Guerrero, Eziquiel Guerrero, Francisca Ramirez, Javier Ramirez and Margarita Lechuga.
