Jessica Duggan and Briley Windham of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Logan Rhett Duggan, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs., 2 oz.
Sister is Cambree Windham.
Grandparents are Fred and Dhana Duggan and Dwayne and Lera Windham.
Theresa Williamson and Jarrod Land of Crockett announce the birth of their daughter, Claire J. Land, born on May 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz.
Sister is Caroline Shyann Land.
Grandparents are Marsha Land and Michael Land, Dorothy Mount and Garry Williamson.
Marissa Anne Lytle and Kaleb Mekel Shepherd of Huntington announce the birth of their son, David Curtis Shepherd, born on May 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz.
Grandparents are Anthony Lytle, Alycia Jordan, Joshua Shepherd and Deanna Shepherd.
Great-grandparents are Tony Lytle, Mary Tiger, Lovana Parker and Charlotte Harvey.
Skylar Jerke and Emily Thompson of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Harper Willow Jerke, born on May 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 3 oz.
Grandparents are John Jerke, Tracy Lovett, Tracy Thompson and Rhonda Thompson.
Great-grandparents are Dianne Craeger, Wayman Holiday, Dorris Holiday, Mary Thompson, William Thompson and Reta Whimberly.
James King and Anahi Falcon of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, James Crispin King, born on May 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz.
Grandparents are Jose Antonio Falcon, Ma Ochoa, Penny King and Morris King.
Great-grandparents are Lus Ochoa, Manuel Ochoa, Fransisca Falcon, Jose Antonio Falcon, Debra Green and James Green.
Elicia Garcia of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Ella Kay Garcia, born on May 13 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 1 oz.
Grandparents are Melissa Yarbrough and Franky Garcia.
Great-grandparents are Lorene Kay Conn.
Garrett Innerarity and Bradi Innerarity of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Kolbi Rai Innerarity, born on May 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs., 1 oz.
Grandparents are Terri Lowe, Rickey Innerarity, Mayburn Grenning and Linda Greening.
Great-grandparents are tom and Melvie Brown, Mayburn Greening Sr. and Nellie Rushing.
Sydney Collman and Aaron Collman of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Grace June Collman, born on May 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 3 oz.
Brothers are Kypton Collman and Remington Collman.
Grandparents are Stephanie Johnson, Michael Matchett, Rodney Taylor and Janet Collman.
Great-grandparents are Medina Sharp, Jerry Matchett, Kathrine Griffith, Robert Griffith, Mariel Taylor, Johnny Taylor, Larry Collman and Vickie Collman.
Akoya Mckind of Nacogdoches announces the birth of her daughter, Beighlor Brielle Mckind, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs., 6 oz.
Grandparents are Comika Reagan and Quanos Mckind.
Dwayne Eddie Davis Jr. and Eva Ann Davis of Diboll announces the birth of their daughter, Nevaeh Renee Davis, born on May 19 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs., 14 oz.
Grandparents are Traci Portman and Nettie Johnson.
Matthew Millican and Kaitlyn Millican of Crockett announce the birth of their son, Greyson James Millican, born on May 19 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs., 15 oz.
Grandparents are Melvin Millican, Tami McCreight and Bobby and Kelley Cole.
Great-grandparents are Rex and Ann English, Charles and Audrey Millican, Bill and Sandra Cole and Linda and Larry Grogan.
Summer Ford and Chad Ford of Hemphill announce the birth of their daughter, Tilly Gail Ford, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz.
Sister is Joni Davis. Brother is Jesco Davis.
Grandparents are Arthur and Harriett Tidwell and Karen and Lloyd Ford.
Great-grandparents are Chadine Ford.
Patrice Sherwood of Crockett announces the birth of her daughter, Vea Kapri Creag, born on May 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.
Sister is Serenity Kembnel English.
Grandparents are Billy Ray Sherwood, Essie Butler, Shanda Harris and Roderick Creag Sr.
———Destiny Brown and Alejandra Mata of Hemphill announce the birth of their son, Noah Mata, born on May 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 4 oz.
Sisters are Ava-Grace Mata and Olivia Mata.
Grandparents are Joyce Wadkins, William Wadkins, Robert Ladner, Linda Ladner and Elizabeth Ebarb.
Great-grandparents are Wanda Bass, Stanley Vanlandingham, Bonnie Lewis and James Ebarb.
Allason Halmon and Cody Kayser of Brookeland announce the birth of their daughter, Whitley Kayser, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 9 oz.
Brothers are Corin Kayser and Kaison Kayser.
Grandparents are Bobby Halmon, Stacie Bower, William Bower, James Kayser and Gina Keith.
Great-grandparents are Karen Halmon and Glenda and Henry Lynn Shane.
