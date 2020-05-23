Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Brittney Hunter and Kirston Hunter of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Kai’Ree Elias Hunter, born on April 13 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 14 oz.
Sister is Alana Sanders. Brother is Kason Hunter.
Grandparents are Kirt and Darline Hunter and Steve and Melissa Sanders.
Great-grandparents are Ruth Sanders and Vera Hunter.
Socerro Berenice Esparza and Gabriel Hernandez of Center announce the birth of their daughter, Rose Elena Hernandez, born on April 14 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz.
Sister is Natalie Hernandez. Brother is Anvel Hernandez.
Grandparents are Manuel Esparza, Rosaura Esparza, Valdemar Hernandez and Maura Gaspar.
Gregory Keith Ivy and Karlee Dena Mosley of Douglass announce the birth of their daughter, Zoe Kay Ivy, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz.
Brothers are Cayden Ray Ivy.
Grandparents are John and Gayla Wicks and Donald and Kathy Mosley.
John Christopher Schmidt Jr. and Halye Michelle Schmidt of Livingston announce the birth of their son, Barrett Wade Schmidt, born on April 16 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz.
Grandparents are Chris and Andrea Schmidt and Gordon Hollis and Jeana Simpson.
Great-grandparents are Wiliam and Suzy Schmidt, Paul and Kitty Walters and Roy and Pamela Barbe.
Joseph and Jessica Taylor of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Jaycee Ann Taylor, born on April 21 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 7 lbs., 4 oz.
Grandparents are James and Sherrie Herring and Jonathon and Christina Taylor.
Pablo Jessie Saucedo and Stephie Lynn Sporks/Saucedo of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Isaiah Paul Saucedo, born on April 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 2 oz.
Sister is Valeria Jasmine Saucedo. Brother is Pablo Jessie Saucedo Jr.
Grandparent is America Morales.
Phylicia Spikes-Brown and Darryl Brown of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Rylee Trichell Brown, born on April 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 12 oz.
Sisters are Khloe Byrd and Destine Brown. Brother is Darry Brown Jr.
Grandparents are Rose and Larry Spikes and Maddie Wade.
Great-grandparents are Cinderella Gilmore, Luther Gilmore, Ernest Spikes and Thealla Butler-Spikes.
Mary North and Jaime Martinez of Hudson announce the birth of their daughter, Elaina Dawn Martinez, born on April 17 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs., 3 oz.
Sister is Zoe Jane Martinez.
Grandparents are Jennifer North, Jaime Martinez and Araceli Martinez.
Great-grandparent is Billa Burgess.
Joshua L. Sergent and Tierra M. Bennett of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Rylee Corene Sergent, born on April 17 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 1.3 oz.
Grandparents are Debbie S. Sergent, Rose Hadnot and Steven Bennett.
Great-grandparent is Mary Ellen Sergent.
Naney N. Barnes of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Trentin Lee Watts, born on April 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 2 oz.
Brothers are Alexander, Malik and Kobye Jones.
Grandparents are Tennie and Joe Ballard and Jamie Barnes.
Kristen Leigh Henley and Richard Bradley Henley of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Maesley Kate Henley, born on April 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz.
Grandparents are Connie and Greg Burkett and Carolyn and Richard Henley.
Great-grandparents are Letha Mae King, Leo Joshlin, Lela Waller, Ray Henley, Ed and Joyce Burkett and Joyce and Sam Skelton.
Heleana L. Paddie of Pineland announces the birth of her son, Camden Curtis Allen Paddie, born on April 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 10 oz.
Grandparents are Curtis Allen Paddie Jr. and Candy Ann Carter.
Great-grandparents are Helen Louise Paddie and Curtis Allen Paddie and Willie Ruth Carter and James Ray Harrison.
Nyesha Collins and Ja’Darious Spikes of Jasper announce the birth of their daughter, Ja’Riah Denae Spikes, born on April 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz.
Brother is Jayce Spikes.
Grandparents are Felicia Amacker, Janie Gatson, Derrick Spikes and Christopher Collins.
Great-grandparents are Shirley Amacker, Janice Gatson-Lee, Clydine Williams and Earl Bailey.
Jamie Landry and Christopher Davis of Colmesneil announce the birth of their son, Luke Conner Davis, born on April 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs., 7 oz.
Brother is Landry Scott Davis.
Grandparents are Sally Landry and Mike Landry.
Great-grandparents are Kenneth Conner and Mary Conner.
Akiyah Howard and Christopher Griffith of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Messiah Jahsai Griffith, born on April 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs.
Sister is Araiyah Woods. Brother is Malakai Griffith.
Grandparents are Latunya Sturgis-Thomas, Recardo Howard, Natalie Moore and Julius Thomas.
Great-grandparents are Joazette James, William Howard, Diane Sturgis and Walter Ray Wortham.
