Gladys Russell is celebrating her 102nd birthday with her family. She was born Jan. 29, 1921, in Wilson, Kansas. She has two children, Nancy Allen and Janice Brooks, three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
