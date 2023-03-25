Gordon anniversary

Tommy and Katherine Gordon of Huntington will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on March 27. Mrs. Gordon is the former Katherine Ford of Fort Worth. The couple was married in March 27, 1948, in Fort Worth. The couple has six children, Kathy Louise Box, David Franklin Gordon, Donna Carol Wilcox, Judy Lynn Bean, Dirk Dejon Gordon and Adam Shane Gordon. They also have 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. The couple has lived in Angelina County for 59 years.

