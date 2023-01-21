75th anniversary

Bert and Charlotte Carpender will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Jan. 30. Mrs. Carpender is the former Charlotte Patchen of Placerville, California. The couple has two children, Carol Havis and David Carpender. They also have nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The couple moved to Lufkin in 2007 to be closer to their children and their families. Mr. Carpeder retired following a 40-year career with Chevron. An anniversary celebration will be held about noon Jan. 21 at PineCrest Retirement Home hosted by their family.

