Please join us for a 90th birthday celebration in honor of Francine Carter from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at PineCrest Retirement Center, 1302 Tom Temple Drive. The celebrations will be held in the PineCrest Auditorium. Please, no presents, only your presence.
