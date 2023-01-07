Shirley Kelly

Shirley Kelly is celebrating her 90th birthday. She was born Jan. 8, 1933. She has been married to Robert Kelly for 67 years. The couple has five children: Rebecca Kelly Richards, Robert Kelly Jr., James Kelly, Sandra Kelly and Kevin Kelly; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She will be celebrating at home on her birthday; with a big celebration in May at a family reunion in Branson, Missouri, hosted by her children and grandchildren. Happy 90th Mom!