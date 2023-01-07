Shirley Kelly is celebrating her 90th birthday. She was born Jan. 8, 1933. She has been married to Robert Kelly for 67 years. The couple has five children: Rebecca Kelly Richards, Robert Kelly Jr., James Kelly, Sandra Kelly and Kevin Kelly; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She will be celebrating at home on her birthday; with a big celebration in May at a family reunion in Branson, Missouri, hosted by her children and grandchildren. Happy 90th Mom!
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Wreck on Highway 103 leaves 15-year-old dead
- Eric Thomas, Garrison native and one of world's best hurdlers, dies at 49
- Sunday marks new year, new era in Angelina County
- Young leads Lufkin’s all-district performers
- Diboll ISD superintendent to resign
- First baby of 2023 born minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day
- POLICE REPORTS: Lufkin man facing multiple charges following drug arrest
- Multiple events bring food, festive fun to ring in new year
- Jurassic Empire opening Jan. 13 in Lufkin
- BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Comings, goings and a relocation mark the Lufkin/Nacogdoches business scene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.