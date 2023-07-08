Kathleen Crain of Lufkin will celebrate her 95th birthday on July 24, 2023. She has four stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Ms. Crain is a native of England and has resided in the USA since 1964, spending the last 46 years in Lufkin. She held many roles in Angelina County over the years. She managed the Best Western and Holiday Inn until her retirement. Ms. Crain then took a position with the Social Security Administration in Lufkin and managed a catering company for major community events. Community involvement has always been important to Ms. Crain. She has volunteered at Memorial Medical Center, served as English tutor at the Adult Learning Center, volunteered as vice president of the Lufkin Hotel and Motel Association and is a former member of the Lufkin Board of Development. She was part of the American Cancer Society, Lufkin Evening Lions Club, Lufkin Altrusa Club, Huntington Garden Club, Trailblazer for the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce and a member of Angelina Senior Citizen’s Center.
Ms. Crain is still active and enjoys pet sitting for her friends. She lives in independent senior housing and is often called upon to help and assist her fellow neighbors. She is lovingly called Dr. Doolittle and Miss Daisy.
