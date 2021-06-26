The children of Wayne and Sandra Foster are pleased to recognize their 60th wedding anniversary. June 17th, 1960 Sandra Rudd married Granville Wayne Foster at the Burkeville, Texas, Church of God. In addition to the three children, they have been blessed with two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Congratulations Mom and Dad! We love you.
