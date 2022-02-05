Patricia and Norm Fulford celebrated their 60th anniversary on Jan. 27, 2022. Congratulations from their children, Rae-Anne, Vikki and Helmut in Ontario, Canada, and Jackie Ray and the late Rae-Leane and family in Houston, Glenn Ellender and the late Rhonda-Lea and family, and the late Norman Fulford Jr.’s family.
