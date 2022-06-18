Keith and Rebecca

Keith Allred and Rebecca Weeks Pitre

Keith Allred and Rebecca Weeks Pitre exchanged wedding vows on April 21, 2022, at Keltys Methodist Church with the Rev. Cindy Doran officiating. The couple is residing at 19006 FM 1818, Huntington. He is a long-time resident of Lufkin, and formerly was an editor and writer at The Lufkin Daily News before teaching English at Central and Broaddus. She formerly worked at Brookshire Brothers. She is the mother of Teressa Blair, Frances Tucker and Jenny Lynn Wright, all of Huntington. His children are Mandy Kunzman of Allen, Jodi Mitchell of Bulverde and Stephen Allred of Houston.