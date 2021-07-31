Richard “Andy” and Wilma Anderson celebrated their 70th anniversary on July 10, 2021. They have lived in this area for 14 years. Wilma Anderson is the former Wilma Hamlin of Anderson, Indiana. They have four children. They are Erica Anderson, of Yakima, Washington, Linda Estes, of Shreveport, Louisiana, Lance Anderson, of Toledo Bend Lake, and Shawn Shelton, of Lufkin. They have 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Andy was in the Air Force for 25 years. Wilma was a house wife. The couple met while in high school, and Andy graduated the year before Wilma. The day Wilma graduated she left on a train for Cheyenne, Wyoming, to meet Andy at his duty station. They were married the next day.
