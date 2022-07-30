Foster anniversary

Ronald and Carolann Foster of Lufkin celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 28, 2022. Mrs. Foster is the former Carolann Connolly of New York. The couple has four children, Timothy Ray Foster of Lufkin; Rhonda Kay Geddis of Hopewell, New Jersey; Ron Reyes-Foster of Orlando, Florida; and Tara Kay Foster of Aldie, Virginia. They have 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mr. Foster is a retired New Jersey state policeman. Mrs. Foster is a retired payroll supervisor.