30th anniversary

Darrell and Freda Cook of Lufkin will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on September 05, 2022. Mrs. Cook is the former Freda Alexander (daughter of the late Edward and Marilyn Alexander) of Diboll. The couple was married September 05, 1992 in Diboll. She is a receptionist at Lufkin State Supported Living Center. Mr. Cook is the (son of the late Norris and Judy Cook) of Lufkin. Mr. Cook is a hairstylist at Shirlene’s Hair Salon for 32 years in Pollok. The couple has one son Daulton Alexander Cook and is married to Courtney (Goglia) Cook. They live in Richmond, Tx. The couple has one granddaughter Stella Rose Marie Cook and will have another granddaughter due in December. A celebration is planned for the first of next year.
