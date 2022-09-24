90th birthday

Leona Fann will be 90 years old on September 26th. A come and go celebration in her honor will be held on October 1st from 2-5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Zavalla. Invitations are extended through the press. The only gift requested is the blessing of your presence at this special celebration.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Police arrest man accused of assaulting 12-year-old
- Woman who fatally shot boyfriend tells police he punched her
- 2 injured in Parker County shooting; Lufkin juvenile charged with criminal conspiracy in incident
- S&T Pit Burgers smokes the competition at Big Axe BBQ contest
- Woman fatally shoots boyfriend
- Police investigating early-morning shooting at downtown night club
- High-speed chase ends with arrest of five juveniles
- Lufkin woman dies after Thursday wreck
- Forest Festival pom pon/dance competition brings the sass
- Lufkin woman dies in Friday morning crash on US Highway 69 north
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.