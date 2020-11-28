65th anniversary

Robert and Shirley Kelly of Lufkin celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Nov. 25. Mrs. Kelly is the former Shirley Frye of Alton, Illinois. The couple has five children, Rebecca Richards of Covington, Indiana; Robert Kelly Jr. of Oakley, Kansas; James Kelly of Oregon, Missouri; Sandra Kelly of Lufkin; and Kevin Kelly of Orlando, Florida. They also have 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The couple has lived in the Lufkin area for 61/2 years. Mr. Kelly is a retired minister.
