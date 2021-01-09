Gardner 50th anniversary

Steve and Nona (Parker) Gardner of Garrison celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 18, 2020. The couple has two children, Jana Wilson and husband Clint of New Waverly and Andy Gardner and wife Kristin of Garrison. They also have four grandchildren: Brady and Mattie Wilson of New Waverly and Andi Beth and Cooper Gardner of Garrison. Mr. Gardner is a retired ag science teacher from Lufkin High School and Mrs. Gardner is a retired history teacher from Hudson High School. The couple bought a broiler farm in the Garrison area in 2001. They celebrated their anniversary with a family dinner and plan to take the children and grandchildren to Yellowstone National Park in July.