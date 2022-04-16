100th birthday

Maxine C. Duffield of Lufkin celebrated her 100th birthday on April 12. She is the mother of four children: Curtis Duffield, Roger Sowell, Annie L. Gray and Burtis Duffield (deceased). She also has 11 grandchildren. She has lived in Lufkin since 1934. She will be honored with a birthday celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, 812 E. Lufkin Ave.