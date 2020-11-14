Inman anniversary

Jimmy and Joan Inman of Lufkin

Jimmy and Joan Inman of Lufkin celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Oct. 27. Mrs. Inman is the former Joan Perez of Worland, Wyoming. The couple has two children, Adam Wayne and daugher-in-law Briannna Inman, and Caleb Christopher Inman. They also have two grandchildren, Ava Rae and Aiden Wayne. The couple has lived in the area all their lives. Mr. Inman is an assistive technology specialist with Texas Workforce Solutions. Mrs. Inman is an executive assistant with PAM Specialty Hospital of Lufkin.