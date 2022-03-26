Tommy and Katherine Gordon of Huntington will celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary on March 27. Mrs. Gordon is the former Katherine Ford of Fort Worth. The couple was married in March 27, 1948, in Fort Worth. The couple has six children, Kathy Gordon Box, David F. Gordon, Donna Gordon Wilcox, Judy Gordon Bean, Dirk D. Gordon and A. Shane Gordon. They also have 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. The couple has lived in Angelina County since 1964.