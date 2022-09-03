Delmer “Dale” Carter Sr. is celebraing his 90th birthday. He was born Sept. 8, 1932. He has 16 grandkids and 30 great-grandkids. Happy Birthday Daddy. Thank you for always giving your family all that you had and raising us to know who Jesus is. Best wishes on this day. We love you over the Rainbow. Dale Carter, Larry Carter, Quinton Carter, Virginia Havard and Sylvia Willoughby. Your loving wife of 62 years Genevieve Carter.
