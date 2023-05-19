Long Chapel Christian Methodist Church will celebrate its 131st anniversary on May 28. The Rev. Milton Proctor, presiding elder of the Beaumont-Nacogdoches District, is the guest minister for the 11 a.m. worship service. The guest minister and church for the 3 p.m. service will be Bishop John Barefield Sr. and the Church by Christ Jesus. This service will include the annual Memorial Candlelight Ceremony. The theme for the day is “Celebrating God’s Faithfulness, Embracing What’ s Next in Building God’s Kingdom.” The church is at 514 Lining St. For more information, call (936) 634-4049.
Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Friday is noon Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Send submissions to news@lufkindailynews.com or call 631-2618 for more information. Church news is for events only. To print a regular church schedule in the East Texas Faith Directory, call the advertising department at 631-2630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.