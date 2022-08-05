Jim Todd, longtime member and historian at St. Cyprian Episcopal Church on the loop in Lufkin, recently commemorated the 50th anniversary of the construction of the church building in the parish hall following the Sunday worship service.
To get there, he started at the beginning, with Rector George Lewis Crocket starting the church in 1893 and the congregation meeting in the home of Bob Shearer until the ladies decided in late 1904 to build its first churchhouse on the Paul Avenue and North Second Street property.
