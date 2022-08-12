The Dixie Echoes, who have been delivering the gospel message in song across America through their spiritually uplifting music ministry for more than 50 years, will be in concert at 7 tonight at Fairview Baptist Church. Since the Dixie Echoes formed in 1960, they have released nearly 70 albums and have had numerous Top 10 singles. Six members of the group have been inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame. Fairview Baptist Church is on the corner of FM 58 and FM 2108. For more information, call (936) 637-1466 or (936) 676-5229. The concert is free, but a love offering will be taken.
